Bourbon & Beyond releases 2023 lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon & Beyond has announced the lineup for its 2023 festival.

Get ready to celebrate the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music in Louisville this September!



GA, Mint VIP, and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP Passes, plus Camping Passes are on sale NOW @ https://t.co/yeQhw9BUI1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EIQgcTvNQz — Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) March 8, 2023

The headliners include Brandi Carlisle, Billy Strings, Train, The Killers, Duran Duran, Hozier, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Bruno Mars, Blondie, and John Batiste.

Find the full lineup here.

This year's festival is happening from Sep. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds.

Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes, along with camping and hotel packages are on sale now here.