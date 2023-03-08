Watch Now
Bourbon & Beyond releases 2023 lineup

Bourbon & Beyond
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 08, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon & Beyond has announced the lineup for its 2023 festival.

The headliners include Brandi Carlisle, Billy Strings, Train, The Killers, Duran Duran, Hozier, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Bruno Mars, Blondie, and John Batiste.

Find the full lineup here.

This year's festival is happening from Sep. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds.

Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes, along with camping and hotel packages are on sale now here.

