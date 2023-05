LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brantley Gilbert returns to Lexington at the end of the month with a performance at Lexington Opera House.

Brantley, along with special guests Bryan Martin & Kidd G, will perform Thursday, May 25 at Lexington Opera House.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15.