LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breaking Benjamin and Bush, along with special guests Another Day Dawns, are coming to Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23.

Pre-sale tickets are on available at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 16. Use code: RUPPARENA.

Tickets will officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 17.