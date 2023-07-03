BreyerFest returning to Kentucky Horse Park this July

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — If you're looking to celebrate all things horses in the Horse Capital of the World, we may have an opportunity for you.

Breyer Model Horses will host their annual BreyerFest festival at the Kentucky Horse Park from July 14 to July 16. This year will be the second year the festival will be held both in-person and online.

Organizers say the three-day event will include several activities, including horse meet and greets, model horse workshops, pony rides, the BreyerFest 5K run, and more.

The festival's evening show also makes its return. Sylvia Zerbini will produce the equestrian entertainment for two nights at the Alltech Arena inside the horse park. The event is free with admission.

The cost for a general admission ticket is $30 and comes with an exclusive Stablemates horse. All-access in-person tickets are $90 and come with a model of Bravour 54, BreyerFest event activities, and the ability to purchase event exclusives. For the online event, tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for the all-access ticket.

You can get tickets on the Breyer Model Horse website.