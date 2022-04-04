Comedian Chris Rock bringing world tour to Kentucky in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris Rock is bringing his world tour to Louisville in June.

The comedian will perform at the Louisville Palace on June 15 as part of his "Ego Death" tour.

The tour stop announcement comes more than a week after Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after a G.I. Jane joke he made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Ticket sales for Rock's tour soared following the incident and Smith has since resigned from the Academy.

The Live Nation Presale starts at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. You can use the code ROADIE for early access. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.