Comedian, former SNL cast member Pete Davidson coming to the Lexington Opera House in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson has announced a show at the Lexington Opera House in April.

Davidson will be in Lexington on Saturday, April 27. Presale tickets are available starting February Tuesday, 13th at 10:00 a.m. with code "PETE". The general sale begins Wednesday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m.

Davidson currently stars in the Peacock comedy "Bupkis," a show he created and is also executive producing.

The stop to Lexington comes a month after Davidson released his latest Netflix special, "Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli."