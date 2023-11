LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is stopping at Rupp Arena as part of "The Kaleidoscope Tour."

Daigle will stop in Lexington on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Ellie Holcomb will serve as the opening act.

The presale begins on Tuesday, November 7, at 12:00 p.m. local time. You can register at laurendaigle.com to access the official presale. The public on-sale begins next Friday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Click here to get tickets.