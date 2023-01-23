Watch Now
Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Rupp Arena in May

Mark Humphrey/AP
Brooks & Dunn perform during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:11:11-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brooks & Dunn, one of the best-selling music duos of all time, is heading to Rupp Arena as part of their "REBOOT 2023 TOUR."

The country music duo will stop in downtown Lexington on Thursday, May 11 with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to get tickets.

