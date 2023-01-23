Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Rupp Arena in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brooks & Dunn, one of the best-selling music duos of all time, is heading to Rupp Arena as part of their "REBOOT 2023 TOUR."

The country music duo will stop in downtown Lexington on Thursday, May 11 with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m.

*JUST ANNOUNCED* @BrooksAndDunn are coming to Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11th! Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Jan. 26th, at 10 AM. Use code: RUPP. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, Jan. 27th, at 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/5HzRKQe8Gz — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) January 23, 2023

