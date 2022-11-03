Country music singer Thomas Rhett coming to Rupp Arena in June 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Thomas Rhett is heading to Lexington as part of his "Home Team Tour 23" next year.

Rhett will make a stop at Rupp Arena on June 22, 2023, during his 40-city tour. Special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will join Rhett for the concert.

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, November 8. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. until Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com.