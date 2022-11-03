Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Country music singer Thomas Rhett coming to Rupp Arena in June 2023

Thomas Rhett
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Thomas Rhett
Posted at 9:32 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 09:32:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Thomas Rhett is heading to Lexington as part of his "Home Team Tour 23" next year.

Rhett will make a stop at Rupp Arena on June 22, 2023, during his 40-city tour. Special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will join Rhett for the concert.

Pre-sale tickets first go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, November 8. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. until Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.