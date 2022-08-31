Watch Now
Country music star Kane Brown coming to Rupp Arena in March 2023

Kane Brown
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kane Brown performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kane Brown
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 31, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star Kane Brown is making a stop in Lexington as part of his "Drunk or Dreaming" tour next year.

The concert will take place at Rupp Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023. Tickets will go on sale at rupparena.com on Friday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LOCASH will join on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Go to kanebrownmusic.com to register for the presale.

