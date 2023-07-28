Watch Now
Country music star Tim McGraw coming to Rupp Arena as part of 'Standing Room Only' tour

Tim McGraw performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 28, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star Tim McGraw will make a stop in Rupp Arena as part of his "Standing Room Only" tour.

The concert will happen on Saturday, June 15, 2024. He will be joined by special guest and Taylor Mill, Kentucky native Carly Pearce.

All tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

McGraw's upcoming 16th studio album, promptly titled "Standing Room Only," will be released on Friday, August 25.

For more information and to set a reminder for tickets, click here.

