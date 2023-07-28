Country music star Tim McGraw coming to Rupp Arena as part of 'Standing Room Only' tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star Tim McGraw will make a stop in Rupp Arena as part of his "Standing Room Only" tour.

The concert will happen on Saturday, June 15, 2024. He will be joined by special guest and Taylor Mill, Kentucky native Carly Pearce.

*JUST ANNOUNCED* @TheTimMcGraw's Standing Room Only Tour with special guest @carlypearce is coming to Rupp Arena on Sat., June 15, 2024! Tickets will officially go on sale Fri., August 4th at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/B700xOu69H — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) July 28, 2023

All tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

McGraw's upcoming 16th studio album, promptly titled "Standing Room Only," will be released on Friday, August 25.

