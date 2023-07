LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film Dave Chappelle announced his 2023 comedy show tour dates, which include a stop in Lexington.

Chappelle will make a stop at Rupp Arena on September 12.

Tickets are available for presale on July 26, and general sales begin July 27 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.