Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers among headliners at 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 24, 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a fan of bourbon and live music, we have the concert lineup for you.

Bourbon & Beyond has just announced the lineup for their 2024 festival. The 4-day festival in September will have more than 100 music artists as well as bourbon tastings and workshops showcasing America's best chefs.

Some of the artists performing include Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Matchbox Twenty, My Morning Jacket, Neil Young, Black Pumas, Whiskey Myers, Mt. Joy, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, and many more.

The festival runs from September 19-22. Click here to get tickets.

