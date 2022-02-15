'Disney on Ice' returns to Rupp Arena, runs May 12-15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Disney on Ice" is back for another year in Lexington.

There will be six performances of "Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate!" at Rupp Arena from May 12-15.

Thursday, May 12: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 13: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14: 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15: 1:00 p.m.

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy. It will also feature an ensemble of Disney Princesses, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

Preferred Customers can buy tickets now before they go on sale to the general public on February 22. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.