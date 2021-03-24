Menu

Do you have what it takes to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior?' This Lexington native does

Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 24, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington native Brendan Kelly is going to put his ninja skills to the test once again for NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

He heads to Tacoma, Washington this weekend for the first round of Season 13.

Kelly has been on the show four times before, and he says he's confident about his chances to win this year. But it won't be easy.

"I do have the capabilities of actually winning it this year," he said. "The hardest part about the whole show is being perfect throughout. That's why it's the hardest obstacle course because one mess up, you're done for an entire year. There's no practice or anything like that. You get one try and that's it."

Much of his confidence comes from the fact that he has a new gym to train in. He used to practice with a small rig in his backyard. Then, he decided to open his own gym that's decked out with ANW-style obstacles.

"Ever since I've had this, I've gotten significantly better," he said. "It's just the ability to have this that pushes your muscles that normal gyms don't."

Season 13 is set to air this summer.

