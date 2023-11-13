Drake coming to Rupp Arena with J. Cole in March 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced that his 'It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?' tour will stop in Lexington on March 10, 2024.

Along on the tour with Drake will be Grammy-award-winning artist, producer, and founder J. Cole.

Tickets are available with a Cash App Card presale that begins on November 15, followed by the general sale on November 17 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Drake with J. Cole: It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? Tickets Mar 10, 2024, Lexington, KY | Ticketmaster.