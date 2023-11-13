Watch Now
Drake coming to Rupp Arena with J. Cole in March 2024

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Rapper Drake gestures after watching an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 8:30 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 08:30:04-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced that his 'It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?' tour will stop in Lexington on March 10, 2024.

Along on the tour with Drake will be Grammy-award-winning artist, producer, and founder J. Cole.

Tickets are available with a Cash App Card presale that begins on November 15, followed by the general sale on November 17 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to Drake with J. Cole: It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? Tickets Mar 10, 2024, Lexington, KY | Ticketmaster.

