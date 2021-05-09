Watch
Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host

Rosalind O'Connor/AP
This image released by NBC shows musical guest Miley Cyrus, from left, host Elon Musk, and Cecily Strong during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)
Elon Musk Saturday Night Live
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 12:46:16-04

Elon Musk showed a combination of humility and hubris as he opened his highly anticipated hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live."

The Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder, and one of the world's richest men opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style.

He said he is the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host the show, or at least the first one to admit it.

He then joked about his controversial Twitter account, saying to anyone who has been offended, "I reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?"

