Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical

Britain Elton John
Alberto Pezzali/AP
FILE - Elton John waves to the waiting media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Britain Elton John
Posted
and last updated

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has “lost his eyesight” after contracting an infection.

The singer-songwriter attended the opening night of “The Devil Wears Prada” in London on Sunday. He told the audience that “it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight."

John, who is 77, disclosed in September that an infection had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.”

John wrote the score for “The Devil Wears Prada,” a stage musical based on the beloved 2006 fashion-world movie. Its tars Vanessa Williams as the fearsome editor Miranda Priestly, a role played by Meryl Streep in the film.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18