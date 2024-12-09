Watch Now
'Emilia Pérez' leads Golden Globe nominations with 10, followed by 'The Brutalist' and 'Conclave'

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mindy Kaling, right, speaks as Morris Chestnut looks on during the nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 82nd Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(AP) — Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical “Emilia Pérez,” about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery to become a woman, led nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, scoring a leading 10 nods.

That put it ahead of other contenders like the musical smash “Wicked,” the papal thriller “Conclave” and the post-war epic “The Brutalist.”

The nominations for Globes, which will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Jan. 5, were announced on Monday morning by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The young Donald Trump drama “The Apprentice” also landed nominations for its two central performances, by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.

