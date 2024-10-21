Watch Now
Facing 7 more lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs protests a 'fresh wave of publicity'

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces seven more lawsuits, including one alleging the rape of a 13-year-old girl. His lawyers meanwhile are complaining about a "fresh wave of publicity."

They asked a judge to order potential witnesses and their lawyers to stop making statements that could prevent a fair trial. Combs' lawyers also renewed their push to get him freed on bail.

The lawsuits filed Sunday in New York City involve four men and three women, all anonymous, who allege they were sexually assaulted by Combs at parties over the last 25 years. Representatives of Combs say the hip-hop mogul "has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

