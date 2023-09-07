Watch Now
Fall Out Boy announces 'So Much For (2our) Dust' stop at Rupp Arena

Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 10:45:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rock band Fall Out Boy has announced they will perform at Rupp Arena as part of their latest tour.

The "So Much For (2our) Dust" stop will take place in Lexington on March 30, 2024.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World throughout the tour. The Rupp Arena stop will also include Hot Mulligan and CARR as openers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. EST. A presale for the tour starts Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

