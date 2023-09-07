Fall Out Boy announces 'So Much For (2our) Dust' stop at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rock band Fall Out Boy has announced they will perform at Rupp Arena as part of their latest tour.

The "So Much For (2our) Dust" stop will take place in Lexington on March 30, 2024.

So Much For (2our) Dust mailing list pre-sale starts next wednesday, 9/13 at 10am local. code will be sent around 7pm ET on 9/12 so sign up before then: https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj



general on sale is Fri, 9/15 at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/kte1Kqt9GO — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World throughout the tour. The Rupp Arena stop will also include Hot Mulligan and CARR as openers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. EST. A presale for the tour starts Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. EST.