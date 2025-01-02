Golden Globes 2025: Who's nominated, hosting, presenting, the honorees, what they'll eat and more

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A huge list of starry folk will help present the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Scheduled to attend are Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Aubrey Plaza.

That's on top of the nominees going, which includes Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington and Ariana Grande. The 82nd awards ceremony will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

“Emilia Pérez” scored the most nominations in film with 10 over other contenders like the musical smash “Wicked,” the papal thriller “Conclave” and the post-war epic “The Brutalist.”

