LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll announced that he will extend his Beautifully Broken Tour with 15 new dates, including a stop at Rupp Arena on November 8.

According to a release, tour openers will be ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available for presale through Citi or Verizon on June 27 at 10:00 a.m., while general begins on July 1 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.