Grammy-winning Christian pop duo 'for KING & COUNTRY' coming to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grammy-winning Christian pop duo "for KING & Country" are coming to Rupp Arena on October 9th as part of their "RELATE | The 2021 Fall Tour."

The band plans to perform new songs off their "upcoming studio project."

Ticket are available for pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. local time. To access the pre-sale, enter the code "RELATE" at this link. Tickets will go on sale to the public July 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Click here for more information, visit rupparena.com, or call (859) 233-3535.

"The thought of hitting the road and seeing you again is a thrilling one," Joel and Luke Smallbone share in a statement. "Since we were last together, we've been hard at work writing and recording new music, which is going to make 'RELATE | The 2021 Fall Tour' a particularly special one. It’ll look different, feel different, sound different and we're truly looking forward to seeing you."

The band has broken their own industry record with their sixth consecutive No. 1 single, the multi-chart smash hit "Amen." The duo now have five No. 1 hits from their Grammy-winning, RIAA Gold certified album Burn The Ships, and nine No. 1 hits overall.