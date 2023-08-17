Jack Harlow announces 3rd annual hometown shows with six stops across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Jack Harlow announced his "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour" with 6 stops across Kentucky.

The tour kicks off Friday, November 24 in Owensboro and will wrap up Sunday, December 3 in Lexington at Rupp Arena.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR



Fri., Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat., Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun., Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri., Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat., Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun., Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, August 25 at Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com] while supplies last.

Fans can register now through Sunday, August 20 @ 11:59pm ET HERE for both the Artistl pre-sale as well as a Citi pre-sale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23. Additional pre-sales run throughout the week.