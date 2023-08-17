Jack Harlow announces 3rd annual hometown shows with six stops across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Jack Harlow announced his "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour" with 6 stops across Kentucky.
The tour kicks off Friday, November 24 in Owensboro and will wrap up Sunday, December 3 in Lexington at Rupp Arena.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR
- Fri., Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center
- Sat., Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
- Sun., Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena
- Fri., Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center
- Sat., Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena
- Sun., Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, August 25 at Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com] while supplies last.
Fans can register now through Sunday, August 20 @ 11:59pm ET HERE for both the Artistl pre-sale as well as a Citi pre-sale.
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23. Additional pre-sales run throughout the week.