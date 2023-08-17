Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Jack Harlow announces 3rd annual hometown shows with six stops across Kentucky

Britain GQ Men of the Year 2022
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Jack Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 event in London, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Britain GQ Men of the Year 2022
Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:24:49-04

(LEX 18) — Jack Harlow announced his "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour" with 6 stops across Kentucky.

The tour kicks off Friday, November 24 in Owensboro and will wrap up Sunday, December 3 in Lexington at Rupp Arena.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

  • Fri., Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center
  • Sat., Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
  • Sun., Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena
  • Fri., Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center
  • Sat., Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena
  • Sun., Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, August 25 at Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com] while supplies last.

Fans can register now through Sunday, August 20 @ 11:59pm ET HERE for both the Artistl pre-sale as well as a Citi pre-sale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23. Additional pre-sales run throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth