Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, and Tyler, the Creator among headliners at 2022 Forecastle Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville's Forecastle Festival is back for 2022 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day music festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend from May 27-29 at Waterfront Park.

YOUR 2022 FORECASTLE LINEUP. ⚓️⚡ Get ready for a weekend of performances by @tylerthecreator @tameimpala @jackharlow @RufusDuSol @phoebe_bridgers + more. Check your texts for the presale ticket link or sign up for presale access to get your ticket NOW!https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/Q1YahtlX39 — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) January 5, 2022

This year's lineup includes Louisville native Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, 6LACK, Black Pumas, Alison Wonderland, Quinn XCII, Oliver Tree, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

Tickets are available now through a presale text message. Tickets to the general public are available Thursday at noon. 3-Day and 1-Day tickets are available for General Admission as well as VIP options.

3-Day General Admission tickets start at $185 before fees. A 1-Day ticket costs $100 before fees.

Here is the lineup for 2022:

Friday, May 27:

Jack Harlow

Porter Robinson

Clairo

Still Woozy

Earl Sweatshirt

COIN

Wale

San Holo

Maxo Kream

Dombresky B2B Noizu

Duckwrth

Dr. Fresch

Indigo De Souza

Maddy O'Neal

Charlotte Sands

The Homies

Saturday, May 28:

Tame Impala

Phoebe Bridgers

6LACK

Quinn XCII

Lane 8

Chelsea Cutler

100 Gecs

Troyboi

Princess Nokia

Tai Verdes

Wax Motif

Paris Texas

Evan GIIA

LÉON

Flamingosis

DJ Mel

Sunday, May 29: