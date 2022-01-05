Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, and Tyler, the Creator among headliners at 2022 Forecastle Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville's Forecastle Festival is back for 2022 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day music festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend from May 27-29 at Waterfront Park.
YOUR 2022 FORECASTLE LINEUP. ⚓️⚡ Get ready for a weekend of performances by @tylerthecreator @tameimpala @jackharlow @RufusDuSol @phoebe_bridgers + more. Check your texts for the presale ticket link or sign up for presale access to get your ticket NOW!https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/Q1YahtlX39— Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) January 5, 2022
This year's lineup includes Louisville native Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, 6LACK, Black Pumas, Alison Wonderland, Quinn XCII, Oliver Tree, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
Tickets are available now through a presale text message. Tickets to the general public are available Thursday at noon. 3-Day and 1-Day tickets are available for General Admission as well as VIP options.
3-Day General Admission tickets start at $185 before fees. A 1-Day ticket costs $100 before fees.
Here is the lineup for 2022:
Friday, May 27:
- Jack Harlow
- Porter Robinson
- Clairo
- Still Woozy
- Earl Sweatshirt
- COIN
- Wale
- San Holo
- Maxo Kream
- Dombresky B2B Noizu
- Duckwrth
- Dr. Fresch
- Indigo De Souza
- Maddy O'Neal
- Charlotte Sands
- The Homies
Saturday, May 28:
- Tame Impala
- Phoebe Bridgers
- 6LACK
- Quinn XCII
- Lane 8
- Chelsea Cutler
- 100 Gecs
- Troyboi
- Princess Nokia
- Tai Verdes
- Wax Motif
- Paris Texas
- Evan GIIA
- LÉON
- Flamingosis
- DJ Mel
Sunday, May 29:
- Tyler, the Creator
- Rufus Du Sol
- Black Pumas
- Alison Wonderland
- Oliver Tree
- Jai Wolf
- FLETCHER
- JPEGMAFIA
- Glaive
- KennyHoopla
- Joel Corry
- Kirby
- TSHA
- Blossom
- Mob Rich
- Lucille Croft