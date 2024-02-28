Jack Harlow, SZA to headline Gazebo Festival at Louisville's Waterfront Park in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville native Jack Harlow has a new music festival that he will co-headline with multiple GRAMMY Award winner SZA.

Gazebo Festival will take place on May 25 and 26 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. The line-up also includes James Blake (DJ Set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, and more.

The two-day event will feature 26 acts on two stages and highlight some of Louisville’s local food and culture.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Special fan presales will take place beginning Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

For available ticket types and details, visit gazebofest.com.