LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are making a stop in Lexington this September.

The band will perform at Rupp Arena on Friday, September 6, 2024, with special guest Alejandro Escovedo.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Click here to get tickets when they go on sale.