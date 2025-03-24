Jonas Brothers coming to Rupp Arena in November for 20-year journey celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Rupp Arena on Nov. 1 during their "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM," with The All-American Rejects set to appear as special guests.

Organizers detailed that the tour celebrates "their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world."

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

In addition, one lucky person will win a pair of front row tickets to the show, a night's stay at the 21c Hotel on Nov. 1, and a $200 gift card to Tony's restaurant in downtown Lexington, a release from organizers read.

The giveaway will take place through March 28 at 10 a.m. and fans who are interested can enter here.

Fans can signup for artist presale tickets for the tour here through March 26 at 10 a.m. The presale will then run on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on March 28 at ticketmaster.com, centralbankcenter.com, or in-person at the Central Bank Center Box Office from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Organizers added that the tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans. A variety of packages will be available and can include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed Jonas Brothers 20-year anniversary item and more.

