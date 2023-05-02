Watch Now
Jonas Brothers coming to Rupp Arena in September 2023

FILE - Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date tour with a stop at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, September 26.

Register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale tickets here.

General on sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at jonasbrothers.com.

