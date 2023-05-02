Jonas Brothers coming to Rupp Arena in September 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date tour with a stop at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, September 26.

It’s official!



FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.



Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale tickets here.

General on sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at jonasbrothers.com.