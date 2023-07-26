Watch Now
Kentucky native Tyler Childers announces two shows at Rupp Arena to end 2023

Tyler Childers
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tyler Childers is heading back to his home state to perform two separate shows at Lexington's Rupp Arena.

The Lawrence County native will perform on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, with special guest Shovels & Rope for both dates.

Tickets for the shows will be available via Ticketmaster Advance Registration. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now through Sunday, July 30, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to register.

Following registration, randomly selected fans will receive an access code to participate in the pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET. General on-sale will follow Thursday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

