LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kevin Gates announced his ‘Only The Generals’ national tour with 30 shows, including a stop at Rupp Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14.

Tickets are available starting with Artist and Citi pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.

Additional pre-sales run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30.

More information is available here.