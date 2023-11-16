Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Lady A coming to the Lexington Opera House next month

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
AP2011
Chris Pizzello/AP
xx arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 10:33:45-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music stars Lady A will stop in Lexington next month as part of the #ONENIGHTONLY concert series.

Lady A will play at the Lexington Opera House on Tuesday, December 12. The concert will include Kimberly Perry, best known for her work as the lead vocalist for The Band Perry, and George Birge as the opening acts.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17. Presale tickets are available right now using the code "WBUL."

The concert is presented by 98.1 THE BULL and Hardee's.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18