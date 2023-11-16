Lady A coming to the Lexington Opera House next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music stars Lady A will stop in Lexington next month as part of the #ONENIGHTONLY concert series.

Lady A will play at the Lexington Opera House on Tuesday, December 12. The concert will include Kimberly Perry, best known for her work as the lead vocalist for The Band Perry, and George Birge as the opening acts.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17. Presale tickets are available right now using the code "WBUL."

The concert is presented by 98.1 THE BULL and Hardee's.