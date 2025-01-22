Watch Now
Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll to headline 2025 Railbird Music Festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll will headline the 2025 Railbird Music Festival that will take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington.

According to a release, the 2-day festival will feature over 30 artists, including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, and more.

Presale for 1-day and 2-day general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and platinum tickets will be available on Jan. 24 at 10:00 a.m. The release notes that ticket prices will increase at 11:00 a.m.

For more information on tickets, go to Railbird Festival | Lexington, KY | May 31 & June 1, 2025.

