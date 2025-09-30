Leanne Morgan issues apology after her Corbin comedy show starts 90 minutes late amid traffic issues

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Comedian Leanne Morgan issued an apology on her Instagram account after her show at the Corbin Arena on Sept. 27 started 90 minutes late amid halted traffic. The Corbin Arena released an apology statement and said that refunds will be issued for those who missed out on the show.

"Despite extensive meetings and planning, the traffic flow did not meet the expectations of needs of an event of this magnitude. While we are proud to have hosted two sold-out performance, we fully acknowledge that the experience fell short for many of our guests," the release read.

The statement continued, "For those unable to attend due to these challenges, we will be offering refunds. Information on how to request and process a refund will be made available through our box office."

According to an LEX 18 employee at the show, the arena was significantly empty when the show was set to begin at 7 p.m. Organizers announced that Morgan wanted the audience to experience the entire show and, therefore, would be delayed as attendees slowly made their way into the arena.

The show ultimately began at 8:30 p.m.

Morgan stated the following on Instagram: