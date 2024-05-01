Lexington Opera House announces 2024-25 Broadway Live Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Opera House has announced its 2024-2025 Broadway Live Season, featuring five titles for subscribers, including an optional add-on title performance.

The five-show season ticket packages start at $294 per ticket and are available until August 9, 2024.

Single ticket pre-sales for "The Book of Mormon" will begin on June 26, 2024, and general sales will be on June 28, 2024.

The rest of the show ticket sales will start on August 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Below is the list of the shows:

