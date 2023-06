LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Opera House announced four new shows coming in September 2023.

Disney Junior LIVE: Costume Palooza begins September 6.

Nimesh Patel: Fast and Loose Tour begins September 10.

Andy Summers: The Cracked Lens + A Missing String begins September 13.

Henry Rollins: Good to See You begins September 16.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

More information is available at www.lexingtonoperahouse.com.