LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grammy-winning rap icon Lil Wayne will head to Rupp Arena this spring as part of his "Tha Carter Tour."

The 28-city tour will stop in Lexington on Sunday, April 30.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Go to rupparena.com to get tickets.