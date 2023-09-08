List of 2023 Fall Festivals across Central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — As we get closer to the Fall season, we've compiled a list of local festivals you and your family can enjoy!
SEPTEMBER:
09/08-09/10 – Annual Festival of the Horse (Georgetown)
09/08-09/10 – Roots and Heritage Festival (Lexington)
09/08-09/16 – Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival (Morehead)
09/09 – Water Lantern Festival (Lexington)
09/09-09/10 – Ravenna Railroad Festival (Ravenna)
09/14-09/16 – Black Gold Festival (Hazard)
09/14-09/16 – Blazin' Bluegrass Festival (Whitley City)
09/15-09/17 – Spoonbread Festival (Berea)
09/16 – Pumpkin Festival (Paris)
09/16-09/17 – Midway Fall Festival (Midway)
09/16-09/17 – Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival (Harrodsburg)
09/21-09/23 – Casey County Apple Festival (Liberty)
09/21-09/24 – World Chicken Festival (London)
09/22-09/23 – Christ the King Oktoberfest (Lexington)
09/22-09/23 – Festival Latino de Lexington (Lexington)
09/22-09/24 – Morgan County Sorghum Festival (West Liberty)
09/22-09/24 – Anderson County Burgoo Festival (Lawrenceburg)
09/23 – Cynthiana Honey Festival (Cynthiana)
09/23 – Twilight Festival (Versailles)
09/23-09/24 – Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival (Harrodsburg)
09/29-10/01 – Oktoberfest Harrodsburg (Harrodsburg)
09/30 – Fall Harvest Festival (Berea)
OCTOBER:
10/01-10/07 – Daniel Boone Festival (Barbourville)
10/06-10/07 – Bourbon on the Banks Festival (Frankfort)
10/06-10/07 – Kentucky Apple Festival (Paintsville)
10/07 – Richmond Millstone Festival (Richmond)
10/07 – Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival (Wilmore)
10/13-10/16 – Mt. Sterling October Court Days (Mt. Sterling)
10/14 – Capital Pride Festival (Frankfort)
10/20-10/21 – Jessamine Fall Festival (Nicholasville)
10/20-10/22 – ScareFest (Lexington)
10/21 – Bark Bash (Lexington)
10/28 – Fall Festival & Monster Mash (Berea)
