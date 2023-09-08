List of 2023 Fall Festivals across Central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — As we get closer to the Fall season, we've compiled a list of local festivals you and your family can enjoy!

SEPTEMBER:

09/08-09/10 – Annual Festival of the Horse (Georgetown)

09/08-09/10 – Roots and Heritage Festival (Lexington)

09/08-09/16 – Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival (Morehead)

09/09 – Water Lantern Festival (Lexington)

09/09-09/10 – Ravenna Railroad Festival (Ravenna)

09/14-09/16 – Black Gold Festival (Hazard)

09/14-09/16 – Blazin' Bluegrass Festival (Whitley City)

09/15-09/17 – Spoonbread Festival (Berea)

09/16 – Pumpkin Festival (Paris)

09/16-09/17 – Midway Fall Festival (Midway)

09/16-09/17 – Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival (Harrodsburg)

09/21-09/23 – Casey County Apple Festival (Liberty)

09/21-09/24 – World Chicken Festival (London)

09/22-09/23 – Christ the King Oktoberfest (Lexington)

09/22-09/23 – Festival Latino de Lexington (Lexington)

09/22-09/24 – Morgan County Sorghum Festival (West Liberty)

09/22-09/24 – Anderson County Burgoo Festival (Lawrenceburg)

09/23 – Cynthiana Honey Festival (Cynthiana)

09/23 – Twilight Festival (Versailles)

09/23-09/24 – Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival (Harrodsburg)

09/29-10/01 – Oktoberfest Harrodsburg (Harrodsburg)

09/30 – Fall Harvest Festival (Berea)

OCTOBER:

10/01-10/07 – Daniel Boone Festival (Barbourville)

10/06-10/07 – Bourbon on the Banks Festival (Frankfort)

10/06-10/07 – Kentucky Apple Festival (Paintsville)

10/07 – Richmond Millstone Festival (Richmond)

10/07 – Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival (Wilmore)

10/13-10/16 – Mt. Sterling October Court Days (Mt. Sterling)

10/14 – Capital Pride Festival (Frankfort)

10/20-10/21 – Jessamine Fall Festival (Nicholasville)

10/20-10/22 – ScareFest (Lexington)

10/21 – Bark Bash (Lexington)

10/28 – Fall Festival & Monster Mash (Berea)

If you know of other festivals you want us to include on our list, email us at webcontent@wlex.tv.