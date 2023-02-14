Long before Super Bowl, Chris Stapleton performed national anthems at his KY high school

While Rihanna may be getting most of the attention nationally, it was Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl which has captured Kentuckians hearts.

“It was wonderful,” said Shawn Hall. “I thought it was one of the best renditions of the national anthem we’ve ever heard.”

Hall said Stapleton didn't miss a note, adding it was clear Stapleton poured his heart into the performance.

Watching Stapleton perform was different for Hall who grew up with Stapleton in Johnson County. Hall, who is now the principal of the county’s middle school, described Chris as a down to earth and a close friend.

“It gives us a big sense of pride to see someone like Chris who is just like one of us... have that type of success.” Hall said.

Along with being an athlete, Stapleton also often performed the national anthem during school events with his basketball teammates, Hall said.

"Not anything like we saw yesterday,” Hall said Monday. “Yesterday was special. It [Stapleton’s high school anthem performances] was just a normal kind of nervous national anthem when he was in high school with the guys but they did a good job then."

Hall said Stapleton in high school had a clean haircut, far from his hairstyle today, and wore polos and khakis.