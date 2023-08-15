Luke Combs announces two concert tour dates in Cincinnati next year

CINCINNATI — Country music singer Luke Combs announced his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" which includes two dates in Cincinnati next year.

He'll perform Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. 13 cities. 25 shows. ⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/GEXiuJ2A2b — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 15, 2023

More information is available at http://lukecombs.com.