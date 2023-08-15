Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Luke Combs announces two concert tour dates in Cincinnati next year

Kindergarten Teacher Asked Luke Combs For Help Buying School Supplies And The Country Singer Cleared Her Wish List
Copyright AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
<a href="">AP Photo/Mark Humphrey</a>
Kindergarten Teacher Asked Luke Combs For Help Buying School Supplies And The Country Singer Cleared Her Wish List
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:03:40-04

CINCINNATI — Country music singer Luke Combs announced his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" which includes two dates in Cincinnati next year.

He'll perform Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

More information is available at http://lukecombs.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth