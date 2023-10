LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are stopping at Rupp Arena for their joint co-headlining tour.

The bands will make a stop in Lexington on Thursday, March 28.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m. and will be available until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

Click here to get tickets.