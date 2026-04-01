Megan Thee Stallion hospitalized after exiting ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ mid-show

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital after "feeling very ill" while onstage on Broadway in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

"During Tuesday night's production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," her representative, Didier Morais, said in a statement. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper made her Broadway debut last week as nightclub impresario Harold Zidler in the show at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was expected to conclude her run on May 17. Others who have played the part of Zidler include Boy George, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and Bob the Drag Queen.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is slated to close July 26 after a seven-year run. The show is about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, updated with tunes like "Single Ladies" and "Firework" alongside the big hit "Lady Marmalade."

