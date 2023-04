LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grammy Award-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge is making a stop at Lexington Opera House as part of her summer 2023 tour. She will perform Tuesday, July 18.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13 with code: VINYL.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14.

Find more information at lexingtonoperahouse.com.