‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally

This image released by Disney shows the characters Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, left, and Chief Tui, voiced by Temuera Morrison, in a scene from "Moana 2." (Disney via AP)
(AP) — "Moana 2" remained at the top of the box office in its second weekend in theaters as it pulled in another record haul.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the animated Disney film added $52 million, bringing its domestic total to $300 million.

That surpasses the take for the original "Moana" and brings the sequel's global tally to a staggering $600 million. It also puts the film in this year's top five at the box office.

"Wicked" came in second place for the weekend with $34.9 million and "Gladiator II" was third with $12.5 million. The 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" also earned an impressive $4.4 million even though it played in only 165 theaters.

