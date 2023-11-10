Multiple Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations

(LEX 18) — This year's Grammy nominations are out, and several Kentucky natives have received nominations.

Chris Stapleton's song "White Horse" has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. The Staffordsville native has also been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for featuring in the song "We Don't Fight Anymore" by Carly Pearce. Pearce herself grew up in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

"In Your Love" by Tyler Childers has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Country Song. The Lawrence County native also received a nomination for his song "Help Me Make It Through the Night" as Best Americana Performance. His album "Rustin' in the Rain" was nominated for Best Country Album.

Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House, of Laurel County, was also nominated for producing Tyler Childers' video for "In Your Love."

See the full list of Grammy nominations here. The Grammy Awards will occur on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.