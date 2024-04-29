Social media star Kiki Wong revealed as The Smashing Pumpkins' new guitarist

After a nationwide search, The Smashing Pumpkins announced they have found a new guitarist to join their band.

Kiki Wong, a guitarist with a massive social media following, will be joining the alternative rock group for their upcoming tour dates.

The Grammy-winning band posted an open callfor an additional guitarist back in January after it was announced Jeff Schroeder would be leaving. Schroeder had been with the group since 2007, right after the band reunited.

Wong will join current members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jack Bates and Katie Cole. Corgan is the only founding member of the band who has remained constant.

Rolling Stone reported the band received over 10,000 applications for the open guitarist position.

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort,” said Corgan in a post on social media. “I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family.”

Wong is known on TikTok and Instagram for her viral videos covering a wide variety of rock ballads and sometimes adding her own spin. She’s amassed a following of nearly 2 million across both platforms.

Wong posted her own statement about joining the band, saying, “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment.”

The post said more information on Wong’s initiation would be released in the coming weeks.

The Smashing Pumpkins will kick off the European leg of their tour in June, accompanied by Weezer, Interpol and Tom Morello at varying locations. They’ll start touring North America in July with Green Day, The Glorious Sons and Pvris.

The band was originally formed in the late 1980s but gained popularity throughout the '90s. They’ve released 12 studio albums, most recently “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts” in 2023.

