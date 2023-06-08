Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Nickelback expands 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with new show in Cincinnati

FyGYh6-WIAAnbCb.jfif
Nickelback
FyGYh6-WIAAnbCb.jfif
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 08:21:33-04

CINCINNATI (LEX 18) — Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, including a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 30.

Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will join Nickelback on tour.

Tickets are available starting with an artist pre-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

General on-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth