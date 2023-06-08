Nickelback expands 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with new show in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (LEX 18) — Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, including a stop at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 30.

Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will join Nickelback on tour.

We’ve got some new dates coming your way! Tickets on sale Tuesday June 13th at 10am local time 🤘 Sign up to the fan club now to get pre-sale tickets tomorrowhttps://t.co/BwvQRL1WFT pic.twitter.com/ddFnin8n0D — Nickelback (@Nickelback) June 8, 2023

Tickets are available starting with an artist pre-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

General on-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

