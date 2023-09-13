Olivia Rodrigo announces July 2024 stop at Rupp Arena as part of 'GUTS' world tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pop star and Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo will make a stop at Rupp Arena as part of her GUTS world tour in 2024.

Rodrigo is set to perform at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. PinkPantheress will serve as the opening act.

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale. You can do that here. The registration will be open until Sunday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. EST.