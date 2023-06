LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Award-winning rapper Pitbull is performing at Louisville Waterfront Park on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show is at 6:30 p.m. The show is rain or shine, according to the ticket site. Click here for more information on tickets.

The show is general admission/standing room only. There are options for VIP tickets.

More information on Pitbull's tour.